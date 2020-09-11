Furze Platt sixth former tests positive for COVID-19

A Sixth Form pupil at Furze Platt Senior School has tested positive for coronavirus, it has been announced.

In a letter to parents and carers today (Friday) headteacher Andrew Morrison said that the school has since contacted Public Health England.

He added that those who have been in close contact with the infected pupil are self-isolating, while other students in the year group have been advised to 'stay vigilant', but can return to the Furze Platt Road school.

"We remain open for students in all other year group bubbles and look forward to welcoming students on Monday," Dr Morrison added in his letter.

"I realise that reading these letters may cause concern. Please rest assured that the measures we have put in place since September have enabled us to quickly identify students who should self-isolate, as well protect students in separate year group bubbles.

"As we have seen already in schools around the country, it is very likely that some members of our community may test positive over the coming weeks.

"Please help us keep all our community safe and well. If we all follow the government advice outside school, as well as our new guidance onsite, we can help protect each other."