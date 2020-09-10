Power cut hits Grenfell Road traffic lights and homes

04:36PM, Thursday 10 September 2020
A power cut in Maidenhead today (Thursday) has affected traffic lights and nearby homes.
The Royal Borough tweeted this afternoon that Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) teams are on their way to investigate and will resolve the issue 'as soon as possible' in Grenfell Road and Grenfell Place.
Traffic lights are off, the council added, but temporary lights are guiding vehicles and 'are working fine'.
The Royal Borough told its followers: "The street lights are also off and some nearby residential properties have also been directly affected by the power outage.
"SSE will resolve the issue as soon as possible."
There is a power outage at Grenfell Road/Grenfell Place (Maidenhead). SSE are on their way to investigate.— RBWM (@RBWM) September 10, 2020
The traffic lights are off but there are temporary traffic signals which are working fine. (1/2)
