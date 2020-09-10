Power cut hits Grenfell Road traffic lights and homes

A power cut in Maidenhead today (Thursday) has affected traffic lights and nearby homes.

The Royal Borough tweeted this afternoon that Scottish and Southern Energy (SSE) teams are on their way to investigate and will resolve the issue 'as soon as possible' in Grenfell Road and Grenfell Place.

Traffic lights are off, the council added, but temporary lights are guiding vehicles and 'are working fine'.

The Royal Borough told its followers: "The street lights are also off and some nearby residential properties have also been directly affected by the power outage.

"SSE will resolve the issue as soon as possible."