COVID-19 case confirmed at Manor Green School

A Maidenhead school has had a confirmed COVID-19 case.

The headteacher of Manor Green School confirmed today that 'someone' attending the school has tested positive for coronavirus. It is not clear if it is a student or staff member.

The patient, as well as all people at the school who have been in contact with them, have been sent home to self-isolate for 14 days.

The Elizabeth Hawkes Way school will continue to run as normal while the Thames Valley Health Protection team and school community monitors the situation.

Headteacher Joolz Scarlett said: "I can confirm that there has been a positive test result for someone attending school.

"The school has extensive plans in place for minimising the risk and dealing with both suspected cases and this confirmed case, all of which have been followed.

"We are now working with the Thames Valley Health Protection team and our whole school community to monitor the situation closely."

