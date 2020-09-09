Theresa May calls on Berkshire diabetes patients to 'be ambitious'

Theresa May has given her backing to young diabetes patients who have set up a peer support group in Berkshire.

Mrs May, who has type 1 diabetes, recorded a video message encouraging the young people to ‘be ambitious’ and not allow the condition to prevent them from reaching their goals.

The message was seen by the group at the launch of the Berkshire Young People Diabetes Council on Friday.

Mrs May said: “Be ambitious, go out there and do whatever you want to do.



“You are at a stage moving on in your life, taking more control of your type 1 diabetes.

“Control is important, but it doesn’t stop you doing what you want to do for the rest of your life. Don’t think it is going to restrict you. You can do what you want with your life.”