Burst pipe in Park Street alarms residents

A burst hot water pipe in Park Street brought four fire crews out to Maidenhead today at around 1pm.

The pipe flooded a plant room on the ground floor of a building.

The steam from the flooding was so extreme that it was mistaken for smoke as it escaped the building.

Residents called the fire brigade, believe the building to be aflame.

Four fire engines attended the scene and entered the block on ladders via the second floor.

They isolated the split hot water pipe and made the area safe.

No one was hurt and the water was isolated to the one room.