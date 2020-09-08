Tutor group self isolating after pupil tests positive for COVID-19 at Desborough College

A tutor group of children at Desborough College are self-isolating after a single student tested positive for COVID-19.

The group of 26 children attended class last Friday for a couple of hours training, rather than a full school day.

The students will now be self-isolating with their families for 14 days – the recommended amount of time, according to Public Health England.

They will be studying from home with daily online learning sessions until September 21, when they can return to school.

Otherwise, the single case has not affected the attendance of the rest of Desborough College, according to Maggie Callaghan, head teacher.

“Though it’s horrible that there is a case [of COVID-19], we’re really happy with the way we were able to isolate and identify really quickly,” she said.

“We’re pleased how efficient it’s been with our health and safety and everything we’re doing to protect against COVID. The system worked really well.”