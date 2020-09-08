House fire in Deansfield Close causes damage to property

Two fire engines from Maidenhead and one from Windsor were called to a small fire in a flat in Deansfield Close last night (September 7).

At 11.50pm, neighbours rang the fire brigade after hearing the smoke alarm go off.

The fire was started by a small electrical heater.

Firefighters at the scene entered the property with breathing apparatus and a single hose reel.

The flat was unoccupied at the time. No one was injured, but there was minor fire and smoke damage to the property.