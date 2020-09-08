House fire in Deansfield Close causes damage to property

12:28PM, Tuesday 08 September 2020
Two fire engines from Maidenhead and one from Windsor were called to a small fire in a flat in Deansfield Close last night (September 7).
At 11.50pm, neighbours rang the fire brigade after hearing the smoke alarm go off.
The fire was started by a small electrical heater.
Firefighters at the scene entered the property with breathing apparatus and a single hose reel.
The flat was unoccupied at the time. No one was injured, but there was minor fire and smoke damage to the property.
