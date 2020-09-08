SITE INDEX

    • House fire in Deansfield Close causes damage to property

    Adrian Williams

    Firefighters spend three hours putting out fire at Slough Upton Park

    Two fire engines from Maidenhead and one from Windsor were called to a small fire in a flat in Deansfield Close last night (September 7).

    At 11.50pm, neighbours rang the fire brigade after hearing the smoke alarm go off.

    The fire was started by a small electrical heater.

    Firefighters at the scene entered the property with breathing apparatus and a single hose reel.

    The flat was unoccupied at the time. No one was injured, but there was minor fire and smoke damage to the property.

    Maidenhead

