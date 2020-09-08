Consultation extended for controversial child centre shake-up

A consultation on which Royal Borough childrens’ centres will close to make way for a central hub model has been extended by one week.

The consultation, which gives the public a chance to share their views on the council’s plans to shut 12 of the 22 centres in the borough, had originally been due to end on Thursday, September 17, but will now run until Wednesday, September 23.

Under the plans, the majority of the borough’s child services staff will be based in two central hubs, one in Windsor and one in Maidenhead, targeting those most in need.

Family services will also be run from nearby sub-venues.

The transformation to the services will see three separate teams reduced to one central hub team, resulting in a reduction in staff numbers.

To view all the information relating to the plans, visit here

A virtual drop-in session will be held on Monday, September 14 from 9am to 10am. To request an invitation, email familyhubs@achievingforchildren.org.uk