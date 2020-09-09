Maidenhead child rapist jailed for 13 years

A child rapist from Maidenhead has been sentenced to 13 years in prison.

Christopher Breen, of Ray Lea Close, was sentenced at Reading Crown Court on Friday after being found guilty of the rape of a girl in the 1980s in Maidenhead.

The 77-year-old was convicted at the same court following a five-day trial on Friday, August 28.

He was sentenced to a Special Custodial Sentence of 13 years’ imprisonment with an extended licence period of one year.

Breen has also been added to the sex offenders register indefinitely.

Investigating officer, Detective Constable Sharon Lenihan of the Child Abuse Investigation Unit based at Windsor, said: “I am satisfied that Breen has been convicted of these offences.

“He abused a young girl for his own gratification and it’s clear that he has shown no remorse for what he has done. He will now have to face up to his terrible actions.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim for standing up against her attacker in court and see him convicted.

“I hope this case shows that time should be no barrier to reporting sexual abuse and that if you make a report to us you will be taken seriously, we will treat you sensitively and look to investigate and bring offenders to justice through the courts.”