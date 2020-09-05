Driver injured in bus crash at Burchetts Green roundabout

A bus driver was injured after the vehicle came off the road and collided with trees around the Burchetts Green roundabout today.

No one was aboard the bus except for the driver and no other vehicles were involved in the incident.

Two fire engines from Maidenhead Fire Station and one from Beaconsfield were called to the scene at 3.30pm.

Firefighters were on the scene for around an hour to an hour-and-a-half, freeing the driver from the bus.

They removed some of the bus seats to make some space before bringing the driver out on a board.

The driver sustained moderate injuries and was taken away to hospital for further tests and check-ups.