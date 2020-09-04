SportsAble trustees give update on work to address 'serious failings'

Councillors have been told how trustees at SportsAble are working to 'put matters right' after a charity regulator identified 'serious failings' in its management.

The comments, made by The Charity Commission (CC), were included in a report presented at the virtual Communities Overview and Scrutiny Panel meeting yesterday (Thursday) by Asghar Majeed, chairman of the board of trustees at SportsAble, and vice chairman, Julia Chester.

Mr Majeed, a former Royal Borough councillor and mayor, and Ms Chester were appointed to their roles at the disability sports club in November last year.

The Royal Borough provides £50,000 of financial support annually to SportsAble under a three-year service level agreement (SLA) which began in January 2018.

The SLA part-year progress update given to the panel last night was an opportunity for the trustees to answer specific questions from a meeting in February.

They included questions surrounding a report from the The Charity Commission which Julia said the members were ‘very concerned to see’.

Ms Chester said a subsequent report from the commission in May, provided to the panel in July, ‘signifies the conclusion of the active phase of their investigation’.

In the SportsAble report is a comment from the commission case officer, taken from the May letter.

It reads: “There have been serious failings by trustees with evidence of trustee mismanagement and misconduct and these should not be underestimated.

“However, during the course of our engagement it has been clear that you are committed to taking appropriate steps to put matters right and have already taken significant steps to do so.”

Speaking today (Friday) Ms Chester said upon investigation the commission ‘discovered that some of the processes and management practices were not as they should have been’.

She said that although it is ‘regrettable’, she said ‘many charities are run by people who are volunteers, unpaid, doing their best’.

“Occasionally they have absolute commitment to the charity, but they don’t necessarily have the necessary skills, so one can understand how these things happen,” she added.

Ms Chester said the commission ‘did not single out individuals for criticism’ but said ‘neither Asghar, nor myself, nor any of the other recently appointed trustees were responsible for decisions made in the past’.

“Our job has really been focused wholly on correcting the things that were identified," she said.

Julia said the charity has worked hard ‘to get things straight’ including increasing the number of trustees, which includes a recently retired accountant ‘to help us keep things straight’.

She added that ‘although it was a painful process’ that it has ‘nevertheless been very beneficial’.

“We feel that the charity is stronger and in a much better place as a consequence,” she added.

At the meeting Ms Chester also spoke of the insolvency of the trading subsidiary, SportsAble Enterprises Limited.

Separate to the charity, the limited company would rent out space at the Braywick Road club for commercial events, creating an income stream for SportsAble.

Julia explained The Charity Commission regulations dictate that charities themselves ‘cannot run a bar’ for commercial events, and so people may now be less inclined to hire SportsAble for meetings, weddings and parties.

Julia admitted that this would place a ‘restriction on our capability on the future’ but explained that the impact of COVID-19 is the biggest challenge.

She said the cost of cleaning the building six days a week is going to cost a minimum of £14,000 a year, four times what the charity was paying pre-COVID.

“We feel that we’ve got a space, and there are restrictions on how it can be used, and so we’ve got to think about how we get the best value from that,” she said.

She added: “It’s a totally different model for operation we’ve got to come up with in order to put ourselves on a sound business footing.”

Another item on the agenda was an annual presentation from Chief Constable of Thames Valley Police (TVP), John Campbell.

Ch Con Campbell gave an update on policing throughout Thames Valley, and Superintendent Mick Greenwood focused on Windsor and Maidenhead as the borough’s local policing area commander.

Supt Greenwood described significant reductions in knife crime (46 per cent), personal robbery (35 per cent­) and theft from a motor vehicle (36 per cent) but burglary is only down three per cent.

He said ‘our burglary performance is not really where we would like it to be at the moment’ and described plans to team up with the Royal Borough and ‘flood an area with officers over a period of time’.

As a local police area TVP Windsor and Maidenhead record about 400 domestic burglaries a year and told how ‘one individual can have a huge impact on burglary figures’.

“Over the COVID-period we had one individual who committed about 12 offences,” said Super Intendent Greenwood.

He described how he ‘was just taking the opportunity to walk into people’s houses’ during the period of hot weather.

“It has knocked back our figures, it took a little while to actually catch up with him.”

Supt Greenwood said that domestic violence is still a main priority and described a trial which started last year.

It focuses on ‘more scrutiny and accountability on the perpetrators of domestic violence’, including written warnings, and ‘quicker and easier access’ to support for victims.

This resulted into a 36 per cent increase in referrals to the Dash Charity and satisfaction rates from victims rose from 58 per cent to 84 per cent.

Op Lynx, an operation tackling serious violence, resulted in about 30 stop and searches, 21 arrests and five arrests for possession of weapons.

Streetwise is an initiative to tackle ‘aggressive begging’ starting on September 14 which will see TVP engaging with people and ‘giving them the opportunity to change their ways’.

People will be given three warnings, prior to going through the criminal justice system.

Touching on the coronavirus pandemic, Ch Con Campbell said TVP has recorded 1,378 COVID-related crimes, with 95 reported in Windsor and Maidenhead.

He also said that out of 10,365 COVID-related incidents in the Thames Valley, 683 were in Windsor and Maidenhead, and the police issued 71 fixed penalty notices (FPN) in the towns, out of a total of 815 force-wide.

Chief constable Campbell said 75 per cent of FPNs were issued to men, with ‘a big chunk’ given to 18-25-year-olds.