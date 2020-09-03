House fire in Maidenhead causes significant smoke damage

A house in Ellington Park, Maidenhead, has suffered significant smoke damage after an unattended tea light ignited some plastic in the residents’ living room.

No one was inside the house when the plastic caught alight. The fire spread to the carpets and furniture, but was maintained in the living room.

The smoke spread throughout the entire house. Because the ignited material was plastic, the smoke was heavy, black and acrid, causing significant smoke damage to the house.

Firefighters were called to the scene by neighbours at 12pm, after they overheard the smoke alarms going off.

One fire engine from Maidenhead and two from Slough attended the scene.

The firefighters, wearing breathing apparatus, broke into the property and used a single hose to extinguish the fire.

They were on the scene for an hour and fifteen minutes. The fire damage to the property was relatively mild and nobody was injured.