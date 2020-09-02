Police release images after criminal damage in Maidenhead

Police have released images of two people they would like to speak to in connection with an incident of criminal damage in Maidenhead.

In the early hours of the morning on Saturday, August 8, two men caused damage to a street sign in Welbeck Road by removing it from the ground and pushing it over. The sign was found discarded further down the road.

The same two men are believed to be connected to another incident which happened at around the same time where a sign was stolen from the top of a car, also in Welbeck Road.

Investigating officer PCSO Oliver Hogg based at Maidenhead police station, said: “I am releasing images of these two men as I believe they have important information relating to this incident.

“I would urge anyone who recognises either of the men in these images, or if you believe one of them is you, to please get in touch.

“Anyone with information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 43200251721.

“Alternatively, if you wish to remain anonymous you can contact the independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.”