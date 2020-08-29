Appeal for witnesses after man dies following M4 collision

Police are appealing for witnesses after a driver died following a fatal collision on the M4, Maidenhead.

At around 11.30am yesterday (Friday) a white Renault Megane went into the nearside barrier between Junction 8 and 9 of the M4.

The driver was a man in his seventies from Hounslow who was taken to hospital. He has since passed away.

His next of kin has been informed and are being supported by specially trained officers.

Investigating officer, PC Christopher Fallon, of the Joint Operations Road Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this tragic incident in which a man has sadly died.

“I would also ask any motorists who were on the M4 from junction 7 and between junctions 8 and 9 around the time of the incident to check any dash-cam footage in case it has captured anything significant.

“Anyone who has information can contact police by calling 101, or making a report online, quoting reference 335 28/8/20.