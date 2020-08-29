Young adults urged to be vigilant after COVID-19 cases rise in Royal Borough

Young adults in the Royal Borough need to be 'extra vigilant' following a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Tessa Lindfield, director of Public Health for Berkshire said the increase in COVID-19 cases were people in their 20s and 'more men then we have seen before'.

She said: "We all need to play our part in preventing the spread of coronavirus, but right now we particularly need young adults to be extra vigilant to help protect themselves, their families and their communities."

Residents have been reminded to wash their hands often, cover their mouth when coughing and dispose of tissues safely.

She added: "The 2 metre social distance is crucial as is wearing a face covering when visiting shops, supermarkets or on public transport.

“It is so important to remember these actions when visiting people at home and socialising. You should also limit the number of households you are mixing with to help stop the spread of the virus."

Symptoms include a new continuous cough, high temperature or a loss or change to your sense of smell or taste. People must book a test within the first five days of having symptoms at www.gov.uk/get-coronavirus-test

Residents that have returned to the UK from countries that are on the government quarantine list need to self-isolate for 14 days. (https://www.gov.uk/guidance/travel-advice-novel-coronavirus)

Ms Lindfield added: “This is really important as we don’t want people coming back from holiday who have contracted COVID-19 infecting their parents and grandparents, who are at greater risk. We can all take action to protect everyone in the Royal Borough and reduce the spread of the virus.”