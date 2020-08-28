Maidenhead men charged with murder following death of woman in Warwickshire

Warwickshire Police has charged two men from Maidenhead with murder following the death of a woman in Leamington Spa.

Jasbinder Gahir, 57, and Rohan Gahir, 23, are accused of killing 54-year-old Balvinder Gahir in Lillington on Monday (Aug24).

Both men have been remanded in custody and are due to appear at Leamington Crown Court on Tuesday (Sep1).

Following formal identification by police, a tribute was released on behalf of Balvinder’s family yesterday.

It said: “Words cannot express how much we love you and will miss you.

“You lived life like there was no tomorrow, you saw many sorrows, yet always stayed positive and smiled and lived for today. You gave us hope and love”