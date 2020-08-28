M4 closed eastbound between Maidenhead and Slough after 'serious collision'

UPDATE: 2.17PM: The M4 has now reopened.

UPDATE 13.40PM: Police have confirmed that lanes 2 and 3 have now reopened.

Lanes 2 and 3 are now running. Please drive carefully through the scene and thank you for your continued patience #P6678 #M4 #Slough #Maidenhead — TVP Roads Policing (@tvprp) August 28, 2020

The M4 is shut eastbound after a 'serious collision' between Maidenhead and Slough.

Highways England said the M4 is closed between Junctions 8/9 and Junction 7 due to a collision within the long-term roadworks and drivers have been asked to follow a diversion.

TVP Roads Policing tweeted: "We are currently dealing with an incident from junction 8/9 - 7 on #M4 #Slough #Maidenhead The motorway is currently closed but we are looking to open lanes 2 & 3 shortly #P6678"

A diversion route is in place and drivers have been warned there are 60 minute delays.

Traffic should exit at J8/9 and then follow the route marked with a hollow circle symbol on local road signs. This will direct traffic on the A308(M) to the roundabout of the A308.