Swift action from firefighters prevents bedroom fire spreading at Maidenhead house

06:11PM, Thursday 27 August 2020
Firefighters were called to tackle a bedroom fire in Maidenhead this morning.
Crews from Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham attended the scene in Auckland Close shortly after 11am.
The fire had started in a waste paper bin but the swift action of firefighters managed to contain it to the bedroom.
A man was treated by ambulance crews at the scene for smoke inhalation.
