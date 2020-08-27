SITE INDEX

    • Swift action from firefighters prevents bedroom fire spreading at Maidenhead house

    Fire fighters attend fire in Langley flat

    Firefighters were called to tackle a bedroom fire in Maidenhead this morning.

    Crews from Maidenhead, Slough and Wokingham attended the scene in Auckland Close shortly after 11am.

    The fire had started in a waste paper bin but the swift action of firefighters managed to contain it to the bedroom.

    A man was treated by ambulance crews at the scene for smoke inhalation.

