Maidenhead pair arrested in Warwickshire murder investigation

Two men from Maidenhead are among four arrested in a murder investigation in Warwickshire.

Police are appealing for information following the death of a 54-year-old woman in Lillington yesterday morning (Monday).

Two men, aged 23 and 57, both from Maidenhead, have been arrested on suspicion of murder. They remain in police custody.

A 15-year-old girl and a 28-year-old man have also been arrested on suspicion of murder and remain in custody.

Police were called at 2.38am to a report of a disturbance at a property in Valley Road.

Upon arrival, a woman with a serious head injury was discovered inside. Officers started CPR but she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Chief Inspector Caroline Corfield from Warwickshire Police said: “The investigation into this tragic incident is in its very early stages and there will be a large police presence in the area throughout the day as we work to establish the circumstances surrounding the woman’s death.

"I would ask anyone who was in the area at around the time of the incident to make contact as they may have information that can help with our enquiries.

“We would also like to hear from anyone who may have CCTV or dash cam footage of the surrounding area at the time of the incident.”

Anyone with information can ring Warwickshire Police on 101 quoting incident number 34 of 24 August 2020.

Information can also be passed to Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or via their website.