Headteacher says ‘unanswered questions’ remain over Government’s A-level U-turn

Headteacher Dr Andrew Morrison is hoping the Government’s U-turn over A-level results will allow students to move forwards following a week of ‘confusion, frustration, anger and uncertainty’.

In total, 26.6 per cent of Centre Assessment Grades (CAGs) at Furze Platt Senior School were downgraded by exam regulator Ofqual.

While this was lower than the national average of 39.1 per cent, Dr Morrison said this had left a number of students feeling upset and angry.

In a letter sent to students, parents and carers on Tuesday, the headteacher said: “I know that the last few days have been difficult for many students.

“While the majority of our Year 13 secured good grades that enabled them to access the next stage of employment or education, a number of students were downgraded by Ofqual leading to upset and anger.

“The staff and teachers at Furze Platt felt a similar sense of injustice and we are therefore delighted for the individuals concerned that CAGs will now be awarded.”

Dr Morrison said the Furze Platt Road secondary school is yet to receive updated grade information from Ofqual.

He added several unanswered questions remain including whether BTEC students will receive their CAGS and he said universities and colleges had not yet received the official CAG grades leading to uncertainty over revised offers for places.

“The confusion, uncertainty, anger and frustration over the last week have not been easy for you, families and friends,” his letter added.

“I hope that we are now moving forwards but there is also much to be resolved.”