Pet owners warned to be vigilant after suspected cat poisoning in Maidenhead

A family is warning pet owners in Maidenhead to be vigilant after their cat had to be put down following a suspected poisoning.

On Saturday morning Louise Austin discovered two piles of meat and sultanas in her front garden in Australia Avenue.

The potentially lethal mixture had been placed by a garden hedge and behind a parked camper van.

The family, who have four dogs and three cats, were immediately concerned as, if eaten, sultanas can cause vomiting, abdominal pain and kidney failure in cats.

The following morning, the Austins’ pet cat India was unable to walk and had to be taken to the vets where she was placed on a drip.

On Tuesday the decision was taken to euthanise the much-loved pet after her body had gone into shutdown.

Georgia Emily Austin, 23, said: “We’re hoping to find out why somebody would do this because it definitely wasn’t an accident.”

Georgia, who moved to Brazil in February, posted a warning message to fellow Maidenhead residents on social media on Monday after being told about the suspected poisoning.

“It’s so sad that people have gone out of their way to do this and my advice would be to protect yourselves, your pets and your family because there’s some stupid people around this area,” she said.

She also warned people to keep an eye out for the lethal mixture and recommended people install cameras in their gardens.

A report has been made to Thames Valley Police and officers have been making enquiries to nearby residents.