Thunder warning issued for areas including Maidenhead, Slough and Windsor today

The Royal Borough and Slough could have severe thunderstorms later today.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for London and South East England and some places are likely to see 'severe' thunderstorms, with a small chance of flooding and travel disruption.

Fast flowing or deep floodwater could occur and some homes and businesses could experience power cuts.

The Met Office has warned there could be a small chance of sudden flooding which could cause road closures, cancellations to bus, rail, gas, water and mobile phone services.

It said: "Whilst many parts will see a good deal of dry weather, areas of thunderstorms are likely to continue to develop over parts of the UK on Wednesday, particularly later in the afternoon.

"Many places will stay dry. However, where the storms occur they will be intense. Rainfall totals of 30-40 mm may fall in less than an hour, with a small chance of 60 mm falling in an hour and 70-100 mm falling in 2-3 hours. Large hail, frequent lightning and gusty winds will be additional hazards.

"Most thunderstorms will die out during the evening though a few may continue in to the night."