    • Frascati Way closure likely to cause delays

    Delays are likely in Frascati Way after resurfacing works commenced yesterday (Monday, August 10).
     
    The closure of the road southbound, from Castle Hill roundabout to just south of Broadway traffic lights, will be completed today.
     
    For further information please contact Volker Highways on 01753 483 300.

    Maidenhead

