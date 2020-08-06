Weekly bin collections in borough to resume in August, Royal Borough announces

Weekly household waste and recycling collections will resume in the borough from Monday, August 17.

The council is also reviewing collection routes to make them 'more efficient and environmentally friendly'.

Some residents' bin collection day will change and those affected will be contacted with confirmation of a new collection day prior to August 17.

The existing routes were planned in 2005 and since then, the council has seen an increase of 9,000 homes across the borough.

The Royal Borough says the new routes will ensure that vehicles are travelling shorter distances incorporating the increased number of homes, and spreading the workload more equally across crews.

Cllr Donna Stimson (Con, St Mary's) lead member for environmental services, said crews saw a 22 per cent increase in waste during the coronavirus lockdown.

“We are happy to be able to return to weekly waste collections following a period of alternate weekly collections due to the COVID-19 pandemic," she said.

“I want to take this opportunity to thank residents for their support and patience over the past few months while we operated an alternate weekly collection service.

"These changes were in place due to the impact of COVID-19 on our crews and during that time we saw a 22 per cent increase in waste, recycling, food and garden waste being collected.

“We want to take this opportunity to make our routes as efficient as possible, and the environmental impact of this is also important as we aim to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2050.

“The planned changes create far more efficient routes for our crews, ensuring that journeys are shorter and the load is shared more evenly, reducing the environmental impact.

“As with any new service change, there may be teething problems, so we ask that you bear with us as we work to make sure your waste and recycling is collected in the most effective way possible.”

There will be no change to bin collection days for the 'majority of residents', the council says, but the time of collections may be different, so residents are being told to make sure bins are out by 7am.