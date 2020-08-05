Level 3 heatwave alert issued by the Met Office

06:00PM, Wednesday 05 August 2020
The Met Office has issued a Level 3 heatwave alert for the south east for the rest of this week.
Level 3, an amber alert for ‘heatwave action’, is triggered as soon as the Met Office confirms there is a 90 per cent chance of heatwave conditions.
This is when temperatures are high enough over threshold levels to have a significant effect on health on at least two consecutive days.
This stage requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups.
The heatwave is expected from midday tomorrow (Thursday) through until 9am on Sunday (August 9).
Daytime and night-time temperatures are expected to be high with the hottest day this week forecast to be Friday, when highs in to the low to mid-30s celsius are possible.
Though most people can enjoy the warm weather, heatwave conditions can be dangerous for the very young, older people and those with chronic health conditions.
The following are tips for coping in hot weather:
Keep up to date with the alerts here.
