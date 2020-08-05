Level 3 heatwave alert issued by the Met Office

The Met Office has issued a Level 3 heatwave alert for the south east for the rest of this week.

Level 3, an amber alert for ‘heatwave action’, is triggered as soon as the Met Office confirms there is a 90 per cent chance of heatwave conditions.

This is when temperatures are high enough over threshold levels to have a significant effect on health on at least two consecutive days.

This stage requires social and healthcare services to target specific actions at high-risk groups.

The heatwave is expected from midday tomorrow (Thursday) through until 9am on Sunday (August 9).

Daytime and night-time temperatures are expected to be high with the hottest day this week forecast to be Friday, when highs in to the low to mid-30s celsius are possible.

Though most people can enjoy the warm weather, heatwave conditions can be dangerous for the very young, older people and those with chronic health conditions.

The following are tips for coping in hot weather:

Drink cold drinks regularly, such as water and diluted fruit juice. Avoid excess alcohol, caffeine (tea, coffee and cola) or drinks high in sugar.

Wear loose, cool clothing, and a hat and sunglasses if you go outdoors.

Avoid the heat: stay out of the sun and don't go out between 11am and 3pm (the hottest part of the day) if you're vulnerable to the effects of heat.

Shut windows and pull down the shades when it is hotter outside. If it's safe, open them for ventilation when it is cooler.

Keep rooms cool by using shades or reflective material outside the windows. If this isn't possible, use light-coloured curtains and keep them closed (metallic blinds and dark curtains can make the room hotter).

Have cool baths or showers, and splash yourself with cool water.

Listen to alerts on the radio, TV and social media about keeping cool.

Plan ahead to make sure you have enough supplies, such as food, water and any medications you need.

Identify the coolest room in the house so you know where to go to keep cool.

Check up on friends, relatives and neighbours who may be less able to look after themselves.

Use hand sanitiser as part of your hygiene routine when soap & water are unavailable.

Keep up to date with the alerts here.