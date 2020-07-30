Dorney man sentenced for intent to supply drugs in Maidenhead

A teenager has been sentenced for possession and intent to supply Class A and Class B drugs in Maidenhead.

Flook Sawangsaiphan, 19, from Boveney Lock, Dorney was sentenced to two years and six months’ imprisonment at Reading Crown Court on Thursday, July 23.

He pleaded guilty to a count each of possession with intent to supply (Class A), possession with intent to supply (Class B), possession of an offensive weapon in a public place, acquiring criminal property and obstructing the police.

The convictions are in connection with an incident on Sunday, April 19 in North Town Road, Maidenhead.

Sawangsaiphan was stopped and detained following reports of drug dealing in the area and obstructed a search before trying to escape.

When he was searched, Class A and Class B drugs, mobile phones, cash and a baton-style weapon were seized.

He was charged on Monday, April 20.

Investigating officer PC Tom Hughes-Parry, of the Maidenhead Problem Solving Team, said:

“Sawangsaiphan was involved in drug supply in the Royal Borough and was armed with a weapon to enforce his criminality.

“He also tried everything he could to avoid arrest and escape justice.

“I hope that Sawangsaiphan thinks about his actions while in prison and that this deters others from engaging in this activity.

“Through our True Costs campaign we will continue to highlight the real impact that drug offences have on the most vulnerable in our communities.

“Drug dealing will never be tolerated and we remain committed to ensuring that offenders such as Sawangsaiphan are brought to justice.”