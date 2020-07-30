Royal Borough plans community themed crossings in town centres

Councillors are seeking to set up two themed pedestrian crossings in Maidenhead and Windsor town centres to celebrate diversity, heritage or community.

Cllr Joshua Reynolds (Lib Dem, Furze Platt) originally put forward the idea for a rainbow, LGBT Pride-themed crossing and received support from fellow councillors on Twitter.

The idea was received and discussed at a Windsor Town Forum on July 22. Talking about the meeting, Cllr Clerk (Con, Bisham and Cookham), lead member for transport and infrastructure said: “It was noted we should go braver, selecting [any] group residents would like to see represented.”

“Hopefully it is a message that is inclusive, a message that celebrates our residents, and a message that celebrates our communities.”

“We could include our heritage, our volunteers, good causes and charities, our clubs and societies, our NHS and emergency services or perhaps unsung heroes such as our social and adult care workers and carers.”

Cllr Clark added that the crossing points should be ‘ambitious, something with a wow factor’ and that the Borough was open to different design ideas.

“It might be that a Pride-themed crossing is exactly what people want,” he said.

“Or, one of the options is not to spend the money [on the crossing]. The cost is not high, but there is a cost.”

The council plans to hold a consultation to decide what should be recognised and celebrated on the crossings and where they might be situated.

Cllr Reynolds was originally inspired by the Pride-themed crossings in London boroughs. Reading borough also installed a rainbow crossing last year.

“The Royal Borough is a diverse borough, it’s an inclusive borough,” said Cllr Reynolds. “I think [the crossing] is something that can communicate how diverse we are as an area, to say what we’re about in Maidenhead.”