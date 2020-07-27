Maidenhead man charged with terrorism offences

A man from Maidenhead has been charged with terrorism offences following an investigation by Counter Terrorism Police.

Nicholas Brock, 52, of Lancaster Road, was charged today (Monday) with three counts possession of materials likely to be useful to a person committing or preparing an act of terrorism contrary to Section 58 of the Terrorism Act 2000.

The charges relate to right wing terrorism.

He was released on bail to appear at Westminster Magistrates Court on Friday, August 14.