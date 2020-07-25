Man arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat after police are called to Moorbridge Road

03:16PM, Saturday 25 July 2020
Police have arrested a man on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat after officers were called to a property in Moorbridge Road in Maidenhead this morning.
Police were called to the road at 10.30am to reports a man had an explosive at a property. The fire service also attended.
A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat and is in police custody.
A cordon remains in place at the property for an investigation, but there is no wider threat to the local community.
