Man arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat after police are called to Moorbridge Road

Police have arrested a man on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat after officers were called to a property in Moorbridge Road in Maidenhead this morning.

Police were called to the road at 10.30am to reports a man had an explosive at a property. The fire service also attended.

A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat and is in police custody.

A cordon remains in place at the property for an investigation, but there is no wider threat to the local community.