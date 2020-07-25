SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Sat, 25
20 °C
Sun, 26
21 °C
Mon, 27
18 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Man arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat after police are called to Moorbridge Road

    Man arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat after police are called to Moorbridge Road

    Police have arrested a man on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat after officers were called to a property in Moorbridge Road in Maidenhead this morning.

    Police were called to the road at 10.30am to reports a man had an explosive at a property. The fire service also attended.

    A 36-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of making a hoax bomb threat and is in police custody.

    A cordon remains in place at the property for an investigation, but there is no wider threat to the local community.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved