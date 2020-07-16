Witness appeal following crash on bridge over The Cut

Thames Valley Police is appealing for witnesses after a man was left with serious injuries when he crashed into the bridge over The Cut.

On Thursday, July 9 between 6-7pm a silver Ford Focus was travelling along Howes Lane, towards the B3024, when it left the carriageway and collided with the bridge over The Cut.

The driver and sole occupant of the Ford Focus, a man in his twenties, was taken to hospital with a broken leg where he remains receiving treatment.

Investigating officer PC Helen Spalding, from the Roads Policing Unit, said: “I am appealing to anyone who witnessed the collision, or has any information about what happened, to come forward.

“I am also appealing to any motorists who were in the area at the time of the incident to check their dash-cam footage and get in touch if they feel that they could assist our investigation.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200208303. If you cannot report online, call the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”