Man jailed for string of sex offences against child in Maidenhead

A man has been jailed for six years after being convicted of a string of sex offences against a child in Maidenhead.

The offences took place in the early 2000s with police accusing Aaron Woodford, 42, of ‘preying’ on his victim, a teenage girl.

Woodford, of Gwinear, Hayle, Cornwall, faced a five-day trial at Reading Crown Court earlier this month.

On July 3, jurors unanimously convicted him of two counts of indecent assault, one count of gross indecency, one count of non-penetrative sexual activity and two counts of penetrative sexual activity.

He appeared at the same court for sentencing yesterday where he received a six-year prison sentence.

He has also been added to the sex offenders register for life and been given an indefinite Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

Investigating Officer, Detective Constable Jill Collett, based at Windsor police station ,said: “Woodford preyed on a teenage girl for his sexual gratification and I am satisfied that he is now behind bars and subject to a Sexual Harm Prevention Order.

“I would like to pay tribute to the victim in this case, who was not only abused by Woodford but also had to go through the ordeal of a trial.

“I hope this case shows that time is no barrier for victims to report sexual offences, we will investigate fully, we will support you and we will bring offenders like Woodford to justice.

“If you believe you have been a victim of sexual abuse we would encourage you to please report it to us. We would advise you to contact Thames Valley Police on 101 or there is further information and who you can contact for further support if you’ve been a victim on our website.”