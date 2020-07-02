Teenager rescued from Hurley lock by firefighters

Firefighters helped a teenager with an injured foot back to dry land at Hurley Lock this afternoon.

The girl cut the bottom of her foot paddling with friends in the water and made her way to the far bank which was only otherwise accessible via a bridge.

One crew from Maidenhead, Langley and Slough fire stations attended the scene at about 4.15pm and approached the lock-keeper for the key to the bridge.

They then went across it and bought the injured party back to the other side where an ambulance took over.