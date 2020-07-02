Thames Valley Police plan in place for re-opening hospitality

Thames Valley police is urging people to adhere to government guidelines to stop the spread of COVID-19 when pubs, bars and restaurants re-open this weekend.

The force says it is aware some people may wish to enjoy themselves with a drink or a meal out but is encouraging everyone to enjoy themselves safely and responsibly.

Head of Local Policing Chief Superintendent Christian Bunt said that as restrictions are lifted the public have an even greater responsibility to follow guidance on social distancing and hygiene.

He said: “COVID-19 still presents a significant threat to public health, as highlighted by the local lockdown seen in Leicester this week, and we must all continue to respect the measures in place to protect lives.”

Chf Supt Bunt said TVP has ‘a comprehensive plan in place’ with officers visible in cities and town centres, and extra resources available to respond to disorder or criminality ‘wherever they are needed’.

“Whilst we have no powers to enforce social distancing, restrictions around gatherings are still in place and we will break up illegal events and take action against those who organise them.

“We are also working with local authorities and licensees to support their plans to manage the number of people out and about.”

Chief Superintendent Bunt also says that not all premises are opening, and some are only taking pre-bookings, so people ‘may wish to consider this when making your plans’.

He also suggested people pre-plan their travel arrangements.

“We would also ask that people are mindful of the potential impact they could have on the emergency services and urge people to drink responsibly,” he said.

“We want everyone to have a great time and enjoy themselves but please stay safe and adhere to the public health measures in place to help stop the spread of coronavirus.”

Please see the latest government guidance on the further easing of restrictions.