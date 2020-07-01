Motor home catches fire on owner's driveway

Maidenhead fire services were called to an incident on Lower Cookham Road, Maidenhead at 8:45pm last night (Tuesday) where a motor home was on fire.

The owners of the vehicle alerted the fire services when they saw the motor home was ablaze on their driveway.

Fire crews remained at the scene for about an hour and the vehicle suffered extensive damage.

The fire is not believed to have been caused deliberately.

No one was injured during the blaze.