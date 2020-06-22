Level 2 heat alert issued by Met Office as temperatures rise

The Met Office has issued a level 2 heat alert for the South East from Wednesday until Friday.

Temperatures exceeding 30 degrees celsius are expected 'quite widely' especially in central, southern and east England.

The alert says "there is a 80 per cent probability of Heat-Health criteria being met between 9am on Wednesday and 9pm on Friday."

The yellow level 2 alert is triggered as soon as the risk is 60 per cent or above for threshold temperatures being reached in one or more regions for at least two consecutive days and the intervening night.

Met Office chief meteorologist, Dan Suri said some parts of the UK could reach 30-34 degrees.

He said: "This hot weather is expected to last until at least Friday and so heatwave conditions are likely to develop for some areas this week.

“In addition to the warm days we are going to see some warm nights this week as temperatures overnight remain in the mid-high teens across England and Wales.”