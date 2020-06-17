Town centre changes: 20mph speed limits and more cycle parking

A 20mph speed limit is set to be introduced in Maidenhead and Windsor town centre streets to make it safer for pedestrians and cyclists during the pandemic.

The council has announced a range of measures to support walking and cycling during the crisis following a £140,000 grant from the Government.

Unnecessary street furniture will be removed and additional cycle parking will be created in Market Street, King Street and in the High Street by the old Post Office.

Loading and taxi bays in Queen Street are also set to be relocated so the pavements can be widened.

The money will come from the £225 million Coronavirus Active Travel Fund which was announced by Transport Secretary Grant Shapps last month.

Cllr Gerry Clark (Con, Cookham) cabinet member for transport and infrastructure said: “I am hopeful that the funding will arrive soon and we are working through the schemes at pace to ensure we can implement them within the timescales government have provided.

"We will be monitoring all the schemes as they are introduced so that any necessary revisions can be quickly introduced to optimise their effect.

"The schemes will assist with the high street recovery as we aim to encourage more residents back to our towns by changing the layout of the town centres to adapt to social distancing.

“This is the first tranche of funding and we hope to start implementing the proposed schemes before the end of June, providing the grant is secured, alongside our other initiatives to stimulate support for the high street and local businesses.”

Other measures in Windsor include additional cycle parking at Windsor Central Station and the temporary removal of planters in Peascod Street to increase space.

Thames Street and River Street will also be widened.

Cllr Clark added: “We hope to receive further grants in the coming months which would enable further schemes to be implemented and we will be consulting with residents as these opportunities arise.”