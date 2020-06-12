SITE INDEX

Fullscreen
Fri, 12
21 °C
Sat, 13
22 °C
Sun, 14
21 °C
  • Book an Advert
  • Buy a photo
  • Submit a story

    • Maidenhead man charged in connection with child sex offences

    David Lee

    Thames Valley Police issue 219 fines during coronavirus lockdown

    A Maidenhead man has been charged with a series of child sex offences.

    Police charged Ashley Jenkins, 25, of Ray Park Avenue, on Tuesday with one count of rape of a girl under 13, one count of possessing an indecent photograph of a child and one count of taking an indecent photograph of a child.

    He is also facing a further three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.

    The charges are in connection with incidents which took place in Wokingham and Maidenhead between February 2017 and June 2020.

    Jenkins has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on July 13.

    Maidenhead

    Editor's Picks

    Most read

    Top Ten Articles

    © Copyright 2016 Baylis Media Limited All right reserved