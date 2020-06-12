Maidenhead man charged in connection with child sex offences

12:42PM, Friday 12 June 2020
A Maidenhead man has been charged with a series of child sex offences.
Police charged Ashley Jenkins, 25, of Ray Park Avenue, on Tuesday with one count of rape of a girl under 13, one count of possessing an indecent photograph of a child and one count of taking an indecent photograph of a child.
He is also facing a further three counts of making indecent photographs of a child, and one count of possessing a prohibited image of a child.
The charges are in connection with incidents which took place in Wokingham and Maidenhead between February 2017 and June 2020.
Jenkins has been remanded in custody to appear at Reading Crown Court on July 13.
