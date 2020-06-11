Changes set for parking as shops reopen in Royal Borough

The council will be making changes to parking arrangements from Monday, as non-essential retail re-opens.

Parking restrictions in residential roads in the evenings and weekends will now be enforced, as the Royal Borough aims to ensure that residents can park outside their homes.

Councillor David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury) the council's lead member for parking, says: “As more and more people start travelling with the easing of lockdown, we want to ensure that residents can park near their homes.

“I know that residents find it frustrating when vehicles have been left abandoned on streets so I hope this will provide some reassurance that we will be enforcing parking restrictions again.”

The changes will mean that all car parks will fully re-open and will be fully chargeable for all.

Resident permit holders in Zones E, F, G, H, I, J and K can park free of charge in all Windsor car parks (except River Street) between the hours of 6pm and 9am when displaying a valid resident permit.

A paper looking at proposals to offer three hours free parking in the council’s car parks to Advantage Card holders for a month will be considered by cabinet later this week.

The measure, if approved, aims to support the increased number of retail businesses re-opening.