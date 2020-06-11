Waltham St Lawrence man charged with rape, sexual assault and battery offences

04:19PM, Thursday 11 June 2020
A Waltham St Lawrence man has been charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and assault by beating.
David Mullan, 34, of Broadmoor Road, was charged on Sunday with five counts of rape of a female aged 16 or over, and a count each of sexual assault of a female aged 16 or over, and assault by beating.
The charges are in relation to incidents which occurred in Waltham St Lawrence, on three dates between October 2018 and June 2020, involving three female victims.
Mullan appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, but no pleas were entered.
He was remanded into custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, July 6.
Comments
Editor's Picks
Most read
Top Ten Articles
Major regeneration plans for the Nicholsons Centre have been submitted in what has been dubbed one of the first ‘shopping centre to town centre’ projects in the UK.
Frimley Health NHS Foundation Trust was treating around 240 patients for coronavirus last month, a new update has revealed.