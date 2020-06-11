Waltham St Lawrence man charged with rape, sexual assault and battery offences

A Waltham St Lawrence man has been charged with offences including rape, sexual assault and assault by beating.

David Mullan, 34, of Broadmoor Road, was charged on Sunday with five counts of rape of a female aged 16 or over, and a count each of sexual assault of a female aged 16 or over, and assault by beating.

The charges are in relation to incidents which occurred in Waltham St Lawrence, on three dates between October 2018 and June 2020, involving three female victims.

Mullan appeared at Reading Magistrates’ Court on Monday, but no pleas were entered.

He was remanded into custody and will appear at Reading Crown Court on Monday, July 6.