Borough Local Plan enters next phase following coronavirus pause

The inspector examining the Borough Local Plan has published a list of 11 ‘matters, issues and questions’ she would like further guidance on after the process was put on hold due to the coronavirus pandemic.

How much affordable housing the council aims to deliver, the policy on the height of tall buildings and the risk of flooding on Spencer’s Farm are among the issues which have been raised by inspector Louise Phillips.

Ms Phillips is now inviting written submissions from residents to decide on what issues she will explore further in hearings and what can be determined through written statements alone.

If adopted, the Borough Local Plan (BLP) will guide developments in the borough until 2033, including the locations of thousands of new homes.

The plan was initially submitted in January 2018 but the inspector informed the council that further work needed to be done before the examination could continue.

The council held a public consultation on its proposed changes to the BLP towards the end of last year and submitted an amended plan.

Cllr David Coppinger, (Con, Bray), lead member for planning at the Royal Borough, said: “The examination progress was paused because of the coronavirus pandemic but I am pleased to say that the planning inspector and the council are now discussing how we can move forward fairly and safely.

“We await confirmed dates for the next stage of hearings and we are pleased that the inspector has set out the matters, issues and questions (MIQs) she wants to explore further in her examination.”

The inspector’s guidance note and her MIQs can be viewed on the Royal Borough website on the BLP section.

Cllr Coppinger added: “It is essential that everyone who wishes to comment reads the guidance note carefully as the inspector has laid down certain requirements to ensure that the process runs smoothly and time is not wasted.”