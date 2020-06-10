People who live alone can now visit one other household to form 'support bubbles'

Adults who live alone will be allowed to form 'support bubbles with one other household in a bid to combat loneliness.

It will also apply to single parents with children under the age of 18, it was announced by Prime Minister Boris Johnson this afternoon.

The ‘support bubble’ will be able to act as if they live in the same household; they may visit each other’s houses and do not need to keep two metres apart from each other.

By the same token, if one person in the bubble begins to show symptoms, everyone in the bubble will need to follow normal advice on household isolation.

The support bubble also ‘must be exclusive’, i.e., a bubble can only be between two households, and it cannot be changed.

The Prime Minister stressed that this was to limit the most harmful effects of current social restrictions and is ‘categorically not designed’ for those who do not live in single-adult families to start meeting up.

Anyone who is currently shielding is not advised to form a bubble. Instead, the Government will issue more information next week about changes that will be made to help them, coming at the end of June.

The Prime Minister also announced that zoos will be allowed to open from Monday, providing they limit their numbers and make necessary changes such as closing indoor areas.

Other outdoor attractions that do not involve leaving a vehicle, such as safari parks and drive-in cinemas, are also allowed under the new measures.