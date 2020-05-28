Man charged in connection with aggravated burglary in Maidenhead

A 34-year old man has been charged in connection with an aggravated burglary in Maidenhead.

Shkelzen Dobrica, of no fixed abode, has been charged today with a count each of grievous bodily harm and robbery.

The charges relate to an incident which took place in York Road on Friday at about 4am.

Three offenders forced entry into a property, and two occupants were threatened with a knife.

One of the occupants, a 54-year-old man, sustained stab wounds. He was taken to hospital but has since been discharged.

Dobrica was due to appear at Reading Magistrates’ Court today (Thursday).