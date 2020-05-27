Residents told parking permits will need to be renewed by end of July

All resident parking permits will need to be renewed by the end of July even if your current permit has not expired, a councillor has confirmed.

A letter sent to residents has informed them that they will need to apply for a new permit by the end of July.

The cost of a permit is £50 with a second permit costing £70 and additional permits costing £100.

The charge for permits was approved during the 2020/21 budget in February with the council hoping to generate £250,000 a year.

However the letter has caused some confusion among residents who believed they would not have to renew an existing permit until it expired.

Cllr Amy Tisi (Lib, Clewer East) said she has been contacted by many residents concerned about the change.

She said: “We knew things were coming into effect from April but logically I thought it would be as your pass expired you paid to get a new one.

“This is what residents I’ve spoken to are cross about.

“Some people are worried about having to pay, it’s always going to be more of a struggle for some people. At the minute some people are out of work or they are furloughed, it is an additional worry.”

The letter directs people to the council website where they can renew their permit. It states they will be charged once a year.

It reads: "All current resident permit holders who do not already have a green coloured permit will have to reapply to obtain the new permit type."

Cllr Tisi also claims that the council does not have the powers set out in the Traffic Regulation Act of 1984 to revoke existing permits.

Cllr David Cannon (Con, Datchet, Horton and Wraysbury), lead member for parking confirmed to the Advertiser all existing free-of-charge permits will need to be renewed by the end of July.

He said: “I understand everyone is concerned and the borough has done everything it can to date for resident parking in these difficult times.

“The scheme is part of a balanced budget and moving forward we are asking residents to pay less than £1 a week for a parking scheme which lets them park adjacent to their house, that is not unreasonable.”

He said many local authorities charged more for resident permits and accused the Liberal Democrats of trying to score ‘political points’.

He said the council is investigating the Liberal Democrat claims that the borough cannot revoke existing permits.

He added: “They’ve raised the issue and if correct, I will address.”

The Advertiser has contacted the council for further comment about the claims.