Thames Valley Police to host domestic abuse virtual Q&A

Tomorrow night (May 28), between 6pm and 8pm, Thames Valley Police and support organisations will be holding a live Domestic Abuse Q&A session on the TVP Engage website.

The session is for anyone experiencing possible domestic abuse, or anyone worried about a friend, neighbour, colleague or other acquaintance.

Interested parties can send TVP their questions on the TVP Engage website. The panel of experts will be able to provide answers and guidance, publicly and anonymously if preferred, or privately if requested.

The partner organisations include Victims First, Berkshire Women’s Aid, ManKind, Flag DV, Reducing the Risk, SAFE! and Aylesbury Vale And Milton Keynes Sexual Assault And Abuse Support Service.

To attend:

- Go to the TVP Engage website between 6pm and 8pm.

- Once you arrive, you can type in your question.

- You will need to add a name that will appear in the question stream. If you do not want your real name to be displayed, you can use an alternative name.

- Questions will be visible only once they are answered, so it might take a few minutes until you will see your question.

- If you would like your question to be answered privately, let the team know – they will respond directly and it will not appear on the public feed.