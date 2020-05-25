Maidenhead fire station manager issues bonfire warning

The station manager at Maidenhead Fire Station has warned people against having fires in open areas.

It comes after a Maidenhead pump attended a small unattended bonfire in a little copse in North Town Moor, Maidenhead, just after midnight today.

The crew were at the scene for about half an hour.

“Normally speaking hot weather attracts youths out in the evening, having a little fire and a can of beer, but in current circumstances its not the best thing to do,” said station manager, Hayden Jenkins.

In light of coronavirus Mr Jenkins said: “We’re trying to keep travel down to a minimum like everyone else, so unnecessary fire calls are a bit of a nuisance.”

Mr Jenkins also shared the same message communicated by the fire service ‘every summer’ which is that, due to the dry conditions at this time of year, ‘unattended fires are a bit more dangerous’.

The advice is not to have fires in open areas.

“That one [in North Town Moor] could have spread to nearby houses.

“A small fire can easily get out of control in this weather with all of the dry undergrowth,” said Mr Jenkins.