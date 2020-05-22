Maidenhead mosque to broadcast call to prayer on Sunday

Maidenhead mosque will broadcast the symbolic call to prayer on Sunday - but the doors of the mosque will remain closed to members.

The council has worked with the Islamic Trust in Maidenhead to allow it to broadcast the Adhaan on Eid day.

Saghir Ahmed, chairman of the Islamic Trust said it would provide 'much solace' to the community during a challenging time.

Mosques up and down the country have remained closed during the pandemic.

Councillor David Coppinger, lead member for Maidenhead, said: “I am delighted that we have been able to help. It has been a very difficult and challenging Ramadan and I hope the call to prayer brings some comfort to our residents.”

The call to prayer will take place at 1.30pm and last approximately five minutes but no prayers will take place in the building due to social distancing rules.

Saghir said: “I am grateful to Councillor Coppinger for allowing us to broadcast the Adhaan, it will provide much solace to our community during what has been a challenging time.”