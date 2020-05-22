Witness appeal after man stabbed during aggravated burglary

Police are appealing for witnesses after a man was stabbed during a 'terrifying' aggravated burglary in Maidenhead this morning.

At about 4.10am three offenders forced entry into a property in York Road where they demanded money from two victims, a man aged 54 and woman aged 48, before threatening them with a knife.

Inside the property was also a boy aged in his teens.

The man sustained a stab wound, and was taken to hospital with a non-life threatening injury, where he remains.

No one else was injured, and at this time it is not believed anything was stolen.

The offenders then fled the property on foot and are believed to have entered a vehicle in Fotherby Court, and then driven it off in the direction of Queen Street.

The vehicle is described as a small, black coloured SUV vehicle, with silver roof rack bars.

There are currently no physical descriptions of the offenders available.

Investigating officer, Detective Inspector Arshad Mohmood, of Maidenhead station, said: “I am appealing for witnesses to this incident of aggravated burglary, which was a terrifying experience for the occupants of the property.

“I would like to appeal to any witnesses to this incident, which took place in a residential street.

“If anyone believes that they saw or heard anything, then please get in touch with police.

“Alternatively, if anyone recognises the description of the vehicle believed to be involved, please contact us.

“I would also like to appeal to any motorists who were in the area at this time that have access to a dash-cam. Please review the footage to check if anything significant is on there.

“Anyone with information on this incident is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101, quoting reference 43200150749.

“You can also make a report online. Alternatively, reports can be made anonymously to the independent charity Crimestoppers, by calling 0800 555 111.”