COVID-19 mobile testing unit comes to Maidenhead

01:32PM, Friday 15 May 2020
Stock photo of a coronavirus sign
A mobile testing unit will be coming to Maidenhead today — but you can only access it with a booking.
The testing unit will be in Maidenhead for two days according to the Royal Borough and people must secure an online booking before.
You can apply for a test if you are an essential worker with coronavirus symptoms, aged 65 and over with coronavirus symptoms or if you cannot work from home because of symptoms.
A COVID-19 Mobile Testing Unit (MTU) will be in Maidenhead for two days from this morning. You can ONLY access with a booking. Please check to see if you are eligible and book an appointment at: https://t.co/5g2GmbnQzC pic.twitter.com/h70du6lWKJ— RBWM (@RBWM) May 15, 2020
You can also apply if you have coronavirus symptoms and live with an essential worker, a person aged over 65 and someone who travels to work.
People with a clinical referral from NHS 111 online can also apply.
Coronavirus symptoms include a high temperature and a new, continuous cough.
You need to get the test done in the first five days of having symptoms and it may take one or two days to arrange.
Frontline essential workers will be given priority.
The test involves taking a swab of the inside of your nose and the back of your throat using a long cotton bud.
The exact location of the testing unit has not been revealed.
Visit www.gov.uk/apply-coronavirus-test for more information.
