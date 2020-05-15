Emergency services called to crash at M4 junction roundabout

08:41AM, Friday 15 May 2020
Emergency services were called to a car crash on the M4 junction 8/9 roundabout last night (Thursday).
Fire crews from Maidenhead, Windsor and Slough were called to the scene at about 10.30pm, where one car - a Vauxhall Corsa - had been involved in a collision.
Firefighters provided first aid support to paramedics and all four occupants were out of the car by the time they arrived.
All four were taken to hospital for treatment.
Firefighters were at the scene for about an hour.
The cause of the crash is not yet known.
