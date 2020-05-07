Witness appeal after teenage girl sexually assaulted in Maidenhead High Street

A witness appeal has been launched after a teenage girl was sexually assaulted in Maidenhead High Street on Tuesday.

The victim, a 16-year-old girl, was approached by a man outside the Nicholsons Centre at about 6.10pm.

The man then went to hug her before touching her inappropriately several times. He then left the scene.

The man is black with slim build and is about 18-years-old. He has short, black afro-style hair and no facial hair.

He was wearing baggy, ripped jeans and a light blue jacket and he also had white earphones.

Investigating officer, Sergeant Alasdair McLullich, based at Maidenhead police station, said: “This was a very distressing incident in which a 16-year-old girl was sexually assaulted by a man who approached her.

“It happened in daylight hours so I am hopeful that people may have witnessed this offence, or may have information which could help our investigation.

“If you have any information which you think could be relevant, please contact us."

Call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 with information.